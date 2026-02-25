Coral Gables: The city's first church and the story of the Venetian Pool

One of Coral Gables’ earliest buildings still stands — but its future is uncertain. As the city marks its centennial, we explore the history of a church at the center of a preservation fight — and how it’s redefining its mission for the community today.

Also in this episode: Before the Venetian Pool became a landmark, it was a coral rock quarry. We uncover the often-overlooked role of Bahamian workers who helped build Coral Gables — and laid the foundation for one of South Florida’s most iconic cities.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.