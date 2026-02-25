Davie: The century-old school from before the horses and rodeos

Long before the Town of Davie became known for its horses and rodeos, it was miles of wild, untamed Everglades. In the early 1900s, after the wetlands were drained, settlers came looking for new opportunities… to farm, to build, to start fresh. Those early pioneers learned to work the land and build a community from the ground up. At the center of it all was the Davie School, now known as the Old Davie School Museum.

