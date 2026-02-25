Hialeah: Flamingoes, racing, and Black descendants who refuse to be forgotten

In the 1920s, the Hialeah Racetrack helped put the city on the map. As Hialeah turns 100, we trace how the racetrack shaped the city — and the labor of Black migrants who helped build it.

Also in this episode: Before Hialeah was officially incorporated, Black migrant workers had already established a community called Seminola. This episode explores that neighborhood’s origins — and the fight by descendants to have their history recognized as the city marks its centennial.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.