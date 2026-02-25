Hollywood: A historic hotel in limbo, and a history of segregation

When Hollywood was founded in 1925, its developer imagined a glamorous resort city. In part one, we revisit the Hollywood Beach Resort Hotel — and how it shaped the early identity of Hollywood.

Also in this episode: Before Hollywood existed, a segregated Black neighborhood called Liberia was already there. We explore how Jim Crow laws shaped life in Hollywood — and how Liberia’s legacy is remembered today.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.