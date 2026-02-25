Jupiter: How a forgotten life-saving station impacted South Florida history

As the Town of Jupiter marks 100 years, we look at a stretch of coastline where rescue and tragedy once met. Near the Jupiter Inlet, a former life-saving station tells the story of a small agricultural town shaped by the sea — and by national events far beyond it.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series History We Call Home spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.