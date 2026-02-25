Miami Springs: The untold story of the pioneering aviator who founded three cities

Founded by aviation pioneer Glenn Curtiss, Miami Springs grew out of ambition, speed, and real estate speculation. This episode looks at the man behind the city — and the boom-era vision that helped shape South Florida.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.