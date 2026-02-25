The Freedom Tower: Miami's Statue of Liberty

For Cuban exiles fleeing the 1959 revolution, Freedom Tower was a first stop — and a symbol of hope.The tower celebrated its centennial anniversary in 2025, marking 100 years as a symbol of resilience in its various functions for the people of Miami.

In this episode, we revisit the Freedom Tower’s history and how it went from newspaper headquarters to refugee processing center — and what it represents to South Floridians today.

From Palm Beach County to Miami-Dade, 11 cities are celebrating their centennials in 2025 and 2026. WLRN News' series "History We Call Home" spotlights the moments, ideas and people that made these cities part of our community's fabric over the past century.