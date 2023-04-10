Best Of: Marvel actor Ruben Rabasa, Puerto Rican singer iLe and playwright Aurin Squire

We’ve got a triple threat of our favorite conversations. First, we’ll hear from Ruben Rabasa. He’d been acting for more than 50 years when he got famous overnight. Then, we’ll talk to the Puerto Rican singer iLe, who got her start with Calle 13. Finally, we roll it back to 1984 with playwright Aurin Squire. He says if we want to know what was going on in America — and in a Black Miami neighborhood like the one where where he grew up — we should look to Michael Jackson.

