© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Florida Roundup

Encore: Authors Lauren Groff, Doris Kearns Goodwin and Dick Batchelor

Published July 5, 2024 at 4:29 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Photo of the outside of The Lynx, an independent bookstore in Gainesville, Florida. Painted on the exterior of the off-white building is a mural of a lynx, a wildcat native to Florida.
Cooper Dean
The Lynx, an independent bookstore in Gainesville, Florida. The lynx—scientific name Lynx rufus floridanus—is native to Florida.

In a rebroadcast of The Florida Roundup's special 'summer reading' edition from May 24, we spoke with three authors – historian Doris Kearns Goodwin, novelist Lauren Groff, and former Florida lawmaker Dick Batchelor.

We delved into free expression, leadership and discovering civility again.

Guests:

  • Lauren Groff, Florida-based novelist and owner of The Lynx bookstore.
  • Doris Kearns Goodwin, American biographer and historian. 
  • Dick Batchelor, author and former member of the Florida House of Representatives.
The Florida Roundup
Stay Connected