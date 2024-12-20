Statewide year in review, from Barabicu to BBQ, only-in-Florida food stories

Statewide year in review

From the battle over Florida’s failed abortion amendment to the Governor’s ill-fated presidential campaign , it’s been yet another busy year for the Sunshine State.

We checked in with reporters from our member stations across the state for a roundup of the biggest stories over the past year in Florida.

Guests:



Stephanie Columbini , health care reporter for WUSF 89.7.

, health care reporter for WUSF 89.7. Wilkine Brutus , Palm Beach County correspondent for WLRN Public Media.

, Palm Beach County correspondent for WLRN Public Media. Tristan Wood , senior reporter and host for WFSU Public Media.

, senior reporter and host for WFSU Public Media. John Davis , reporter, producer and host for WGCU Public Media.

, reporter, producer and host for WGCU Public Media. Megan Mallicoat , education reporter Megan Mallicoat for Jacksonville Today/WJCT Public Media.

, education reporter Megan Mallicoat for Jacksonville Today/WJCT Public Media. Áine’s Penello , reporter and host for WUFT News .

, reporter and host for WUFT News . Lillian Hernández Caraballo, reporter Central Florida Public Media.

From Barabicu to BBQ

Most Floridians are from somewhere else. About 1 out of every 3 people living in Florida were born here. And those transplants bring their own culinary tastes and traditions.

This goes back centuries to the first Spanish settlers who were the first to bring pigs to Florida and helped start America’s barbecue craze.

For more on the fusion of Spanish with indigenous cooking techniques, we share this excerpt of Zest, a podcast from our partner station WUSF 89.7.

Plus, we take a look back at what the holidays were like when Florida was still the frontier.

Only-in-Florida food stories

What’s on your Florida holiday menu? How about something from the Caribbean with the Florida flare.

Holiday cooking can be about creating new traditions, but often it's about making recipes that have been handed down. Sometimes, it’s about mixing dishes from different families and cultures as we join together at the same table.