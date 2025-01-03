Three perspectives on Florida’s economy and reputation
At the start of the new year, we bring you conversations with three people that have very different takes on Florida’s reputation … or at least the reputation for parts of Florida.
First, you’ll hear from a veteran in investment markets who moved her firm to St. Petersburg during COVID-19.
Then, we’ll speak with the head of an online trading platform based in Florida.
And later, we checked in with a best-selling journalist who concentrates on society and social trends.
Guests:
- Catherine Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment.
- John Bartleman, president & CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc.
- Malcolm Gladwell, journalist and author.