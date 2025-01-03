© 2025 WLRN
The Florida Roundup

Three perspectives on Florida’s economy and reputation

Published January 3, 2025 at 1:01 PM EST
A man holds a microphone
C-SPAN
Malcolm Gladwell talks about his book Revenge of the Tipping Point at the 2024 Miami Book Fair on Nov. 24.

At the start of the new year, we bring you conversations with three people that have very different takes on Florida’s reputation … or at least the reputation for parts of Florida.

First, you’ll hear from a veteran in investment markets who moved her firm to St. Petersburg during COVID-19.

Then, we’ll speak with the head of an online trading platform based in Florida.

And later, we checked in with a best-selling journalist who concentrates on society and social trends.

Guests:

  • Catherine Wood, founder and CEO of ARK Investment. 
  • John Bartleman, president & CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. 
  • Malcolm Gladwell, journalist and author.
The Florida Roundup
