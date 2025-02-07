Live from Zoo Miami: Housing affordability, government spending, and invasive species

Invasive species cost Florida tens of millions of dollars each year. The state has been called “Ground Zero” for invasive species.

We visited Zoo Miami for a special edition of The Florida Roundup to explore efforts to mitigate the harm of non-native species have on the environment. We’ll also hear about conservation efforts for some of Florida’s endangered species.

But first, we spoke about Florida’s condo crisis, local government spending, and immigration with the mayor of the largest county in Florida.

Guests:

