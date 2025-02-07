© 2025 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Florida Roundup

Live from Zoo Miami: Housing affordability, government spending and invasive species

Published February 7, 2025 at 4:33 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
A group of flamingos wading in shallow waters.
Caitie Muñoz/WLRN
The flamingo enclosure at Zoo Miami.

Live from Zoo Miami: Housing affordability, government spending, and invasive species 

Invasive species cost Florida tens of millions of dollars each year. The state has been called “Ground Zero” for invasive species.

We visited Zoo Miami for a special edition of The Florida Roundup to explore efforts to mitigate the harm of non-native species have on the environment. We’ll also hear about conservation efforts for some of Florida’s endangered species.

But first, we spoke about Florida’s condo crisis, local government spending, and immigration with the mayor of the largest county in Florida.

Guests:

  • Daniella Levine Cava, Mayor of Miami-Dade County. 
  • Frank Ridgley, Head of the Conservation and Research Department at Zoo Miami.
The Florida Roundup
Stay Connected