The Florida Roundup

Homeowners insurance and climate risk, Florida scores drop on nation’s report card, weekly news briefing 

Published February 21, 2025 at 4:14 PM EST
A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading "Just waiting for the insurance check."
Rebecca Blackwell
/
AP
A skeleton in sunglasses sits beside a sign reading "Just waiting for the insurance check," outside the closed Kona Kai Motel on Sanibel Island, Fla., Thursday, May 11, 2023. In Sanibel, the lingering damage is not quite as widespread as in Fort Myers Beach, but many businesses remain shuttered as they are repaired and storm debris is everywhere. Seven local retail stores have moved into a shopping center in mainland Fort Myers, hoping to continue to operate while awaiting insurance payouts, construction permits, or both before returning to the island.

Homeowners insurance and climate risk 

Florida and California have been facing rising insurance premiums and natural disasters. The Los Angeles wildfires are a tragic reminder of how our insurance markets are interconnected.

We spoke with a California reporter about their property insurance trouble and then a reporter here in Florida about the state of the industry in the Sunshine State.

Guests:

  • Danielle Venton, reporter for KQED Science. 
  • Anne Geggis, insurance reporter for the Palm Beach Post. 

Florida scores drop on nation’s report card  

Next month will mark the five years since the lockdowns and stay-at-home orders began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Students were sent home from school and did not return to the classroom for months … or longer … as classes pivoted online with teachers and students trying to cope with the reality of a virtual classroom.

While Florida students have been back in their classrooms for a few years, many are still struggling with math and reading.

Guest:

  • Jeff Solochek, education reporter for the Tampa Bay Times. 

Weekly news briefing   

President Donald Trump has pledged to reform FEMA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Few states have as much at stake with any changes to FEMA than Florida.

Geraldine Thompson was a state senator from the Orlando area and a long-time advocate for Black history. She died last week from complications after knee replacement surgery, according to her family.

The COVID-19 pandemic encouraged many kids outdoors. Now, more young birder groups are popping up across the country for teens and tweens.

The Florida Roundup
