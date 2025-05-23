Summer reading special: pythons, mangos and a Florida vegetarian

This week on a special ‘summer reading’ edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three authors who have written in or about Florida.

First, we took an eye-opening exploration of one of the state’s least favorite reptiles: the Burmese Python. And mused about what pythons may be able to teach us about eating.

Then, we heard all about growing up in Fort Myers with a mango-obsessed mother.

Plus, we learned about what it means to be a vegetarian in Florida … even when it’s “too hot to eat.”

Guests:

