Property tax reforms, football finances, “River of Grass” film & other news

Property tax reforms

The future of property taxes in Florida may be up to voters in about one year.

One or even several constitutional amendments that reduce or eliminate most local property taxes could appear on the 2026 ballot.

It’s a high priority for Ron DeSantis as he enters his final year as governor. And House Republicans have floated seven ideas for property tax reform.

A lot is at stake with the property tax bill for the entire state estimated at just over $60 billion dollars in 2024. That includes all types of property taxes for local governments, schools, and special projects.

Guest:



Speaker Daniel Perez, (R) District 116 - Miami-Dade County.



Florida football finances

The University of Florida this week fired its head football coach Billy Napier following what has so far been a disappointing season. UF owes Napier about $21 million as part of his buyout package.

Florida State football coach Mike Norvell will keep his job for now. Though the Seminoles have four straight losses. If FSU fired Norvell, the university would owe him more than $50 million dollars.

These two “golden parachute” packages for two football coaches at public universities in Florida total about $70 million dollars.

Guest:



Matt Baker, a senior writer for The Athletic.



“River of Grass” film & other news

As the government shutdown continued into its third week, more federal workers are feeling the effects. That includes employees who work for the Social Security Administration in Tampa.

Among the federal government programs that are running out of money as the shutdown drags on is Head Start . It helps get low-income children and families ready to go to kindergarten.

The National Parks Conservation Association says more than 9,000 Parks Service employees have been furloughed amid the government shutdown. Visitors at the Everglades National Park found worrying signs during a recent visit.

A new documentary highlights the legacy of environmentalist Marjory Stoneman Douglas, the woman credited with championing the Everglades. We spoke with the filmmakers.

Guests:

