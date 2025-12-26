The Florida Roundup 'Film Fest'

Florida on film

This week on a special holiday edition of The Florida Roundup, we spoke with three directors of three film documentaries related to the Sunshine State.

First, we hear about a film that examines the trend of hedge funds buying newspapers —including two in Florida — over the past two decades and the broken business of local journalism.

Then, we toured the Everglades with archival footage of and sound from Marjorie Stoneman Douglas, who spent her life in service to Florida’s unique wetland ecosystem.

Plus, we spoke about sea-shelling and the people who hunt and collect shells as a pastime and as a livelihood around Sanibel Island… before and after a catastrophic storm.

Guests:

