The Public Storyteller

Marshall Jon Fisher - 17-0

Published November 28, 2022 at 10:30 AM EST
thumbnail_Fisher_Marshall Jon_COVER.jpg

November 13, 2022 Miami Book Fair author Marshall Jon Fisher talks about growing up with the Miami Dolphins.

Michael Stock
Michael Stock's Folk and Acoustic Music has been a mainstay of the South Florida airwaves since 1981, bringing listeners the best of traditional and contemporary folk music every Sundays from 2 to 5 pm. The show's uniqueness lies in its avoidance of the trite fare so common on commercial radio, a characteristic born of Michael's affinity for the heartfelt and original songs of folk musicians and his aversion to playing the same music that is already repeated countless times daily on other stations.
