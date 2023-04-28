Commuter rail to Homestead, Hialeah considers annexing parts of Brownsville, and Juan Guaidó shows up in Miami

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the effort to use freight-train tracks, running mainly across Miami-Dade’s west suburbs, for passenger rail lines to reach long neglected areas of the county – north, east, west and especially south. We also examined Hialeah’s controversial bid to expand into unincorporated Brownsville – one of Miami’s most important historically Black neighborhoods (21:28). Finally, we talked about why Colombia expelled Venezuelan democracy hero Juan Guaidó – and why he is now in South Florida (37:56).