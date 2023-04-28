© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Commuter rail to Homestead, Hialeah considers annexing parts of Brownsville, and Juan Guaidó shows up in Miami

By Natu Tweh
Published April 28, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT
Tri-Rail of passengers by Tri-Rail.jpeg
Tri-Rail
/
Tri-Rail, the commuter train service, links to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach in Florida.

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the effort to use freight-train tracks, running mainly across Miami-Dade’s west suburbs, for passenger rail lines to reach long neglected areas of the county – north, east, west and especially south. We also examined Hialeah’s controversial bid to expand into unincorporated Brownsville – one of Miami’s most important historically Black neighborhoods (21:28). Finally, we talked about why Colombia expelled Venezuelan democracy hero Juan Guaidó – and why he is now in South Florida (37:56).

Natu Tweh
Natu Tweh is producer of The Florida Roundup and The South Florida Roundup at WLRN.
