© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Speed enforcement cameras in school zones; county budgets; a court order that'll affect Cubans with I-220A forms

Published September 15, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Wilson Sayre
/
WLRN
Miami-Dade banned red light cameras in unincorporated areas back in 2016. Now a proposal sponsored by Miami-Dade County Commissioner Anthony Rodriguez would allow speed enforcement cameras into the unincorporated areas.

This week on the South Florida Roundup we discussed a proposal to bring speed enforcement cameras to school zones in Miami-Dade County (06:49), the big things to have your eyes on for the coming fiscal year across South Florida (19:20) and a court order that will block thousands of recently arrived Cubans from getting permanent residency in the U.S. after one year and one day (37:56).

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected