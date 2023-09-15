Speed enforcement cameras in school zones; county budgets; a court order that'll affect Cubans with I-220A forms
This week on the South Florida Roundup we discussed a proposal to bring speed enforcement cameras to school zones in Miami-Dade County (06:49), the big things to have your eyes on for the coming fiscal year across South Florida (19:20) and a court order that will block thousands of recently arrived Cubans from getting permanent residency in the U.S. after one year and one day (37:56).