Scholarships pulled for alleged ties to China; Cuba relinquishes some economic control; Miami-Dade wants to replace septic tanks
On the South Florida Roundup, we examined Florida’s decision to yank voucher money from two South Florida private schools, because it says their owner is a shill for China (01:00), why the Cuban government is allowing more economic freedom – but not political liberalization (08:22) and Miami-Dade County’s ramped-up efforts to get rid of septic tanks (29:17).