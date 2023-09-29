© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Scholarships pulled for alleged ties to China; Cuba relinquishes some economic control; Miami-Dade wants to replace septic tanks

Published September 29, 2023 at 6:15 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Jeremy Langford, an employee at AA ARON Super Rooter, center, cleans out a septic tank at a home in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
MATIAS J. OCNER
/
Miami Herald
Jeremy Langford, an employee at AA ARON Super Rooter, center, cleans out a septic tank at a home in Miami, Florida on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined Florida’s decision to yank voucher money from two South Florida private schools, because it says their owner is a shill for China (01:00), why the Cuban government is allowing more economic freedom – but not political liberalization (08:22) and Miami-Dade County’s ramped-up efforts to get rid of septic tanks (29:17).

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected