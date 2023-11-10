Palm Beach County sugarcane burning protest; Coral Gables could annex Little Gables; Sunken treasure off the coast of Colombia

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at South Florida’s sugarcane harvest season – also known as the sugarcane burning season – and asked just how dangerous it is to the health of nearby residents.

We also examined affluent Coral Gables’ renewed effort to annex the low-income Little Gables neighborhood – where many residents fear they’ll just be booted out.

And we discussed the latest dispute over a sunken ship – this one containing an estimated $20 billion, found off Colombia’s coast.