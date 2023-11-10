© 2023 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Palm Beach County sugarcane burning protest; Coral Gables could annex Little Gables; Sunken treasure off the coast of Colombia

Published November 10, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
People protest outside the Palm Beach County Department of Health to demand action on health impacts from sugarcane field burning in the Glades. About 30 people participated in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 1, 2023.
GREG LOVETT
/
THE PALM BEACH POST
People protest outside the Palm Beach County Department of Health to demand action on health impacts from sugarcane field burning in the Glades. About 30 people participated in West Palm Beach, Florida on November 1, 2023.

On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at South Florida’s sugarcane harvest season – also known as the sugarcane burning season – and asked just how dangerous it is to the health of nearby residents.

We also examined affluent Coral Gables’ renewed effort to annex the low-income Little Gables neighborhood – where many residents fear they’ll just be booted out.

And we discussed the latest dispute over a sunken ship – this one containing an estimated $20 billion, found off Colombia’s coast.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected