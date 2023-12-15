© 2023 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami's budget dysfunction, farewell to a Miami Herald leader and the Venezuela-Guyana territorial dispute

Published December 15, 2023 at 2:53 PM EST
Miami delays a vote on firing its city attorney – amid major On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the holiday edition of the Miami mess: embattled City Attorney Victoria Mendez gets to keep her job – for the moment – while the city commission corrects all the multi-million-dollar mistakes it’s made with the budget. We also spoke with Nancy Ancrum, the Miami Herald’s editorial page editor – who is retiring after leading the paper to two Pulitzer Prizes. And we examined why Venezuela claims it should have two-thirds of neighboring Guyana.

