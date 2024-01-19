Possible changes to state gun control laws, a South Florida Muslim conference cancellation and Miami's asylum case backlog
In this episode of The South Florida Roundup we’ll look at bills in the new Florida state legislative session that would roll back gun control measures passed after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School six years ago. We also discussed last week’s cancellation of the South Florida Muslim Federation’s annual gathering at a Broward venue. And we asked what could be done about the record logjam of asylum cases in U.S. immigration courts like Miami’s.