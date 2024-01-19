© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Possible changes to state gun control laws, a South Florida Muslim conference cancellation and Miami's asylum case backlog

Published January 19, 2024 at 4:02 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe
An officer listens to a question as he directs people to a courtroom, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in an immigration court in Miami. Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers. The number of migrants trying to fight their deportation in front of a US judge has grown by 50% in less than a year.
Wilfredo Lee
/
AP
An officer listens to a question as he directs people to a courtroom, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024, in an immigration court in Miami. Immigration courts are buckling under an unprecedented 3 million pending cases, most of them newly arrived asylum-seekers.

In this episode of The South Florida Roundup we’ll look at bills in the new Florida state legislative session that would roll back gun control measures passed after the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School six years ago. We also discussed last week’s cancellation of the South Florida Muslim Federation’s annual gathering at a Broward venue. And we asked what could be done about the record logjam of asylum cases in U.S. immigration courts like Miami’s.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected