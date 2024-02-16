© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Age and the presidency, issues at Miami Seaquarium and Bob Marley's legacy on screen

Published February 16, 2024 at 3:47 PM EST
On The South Florida Roundup, we discussed the age-and-competency anxieties that are gripping this year’s presidential election, because if South Florida – America’s Senior Citizen Central – can’t address them, who can? We also looked at the animal welfare and other concerns swirling around the Miami Seaquarium. And we talked with the daughter of the late Jamaican reggae legend Bob Marley, Sharon Marley, about the new biopic Bob Marley: One Love.

