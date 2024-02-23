© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Teaching kids about communism, Miami pastimes and Latin America backsliding into old repression

Published February 23, 2024 at 4:40 PM EST
FILE - Newspaper founder and editor Jose Ruben Zamora leaves in handcuffs after a court hearing in Guatemala City, June 14, 2023. A tribunal has convicted Zamora and sentenced him to six years in prison in a money laundering case. An appeals court ordered a retrial of the jouranlist who was sentenced to six years in prison for money laundering in June, 2024. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy, File)
Santiago Billy
/
AP
In Guatemala, respected newspaper publisher and investigative journalist José Rubén Zamora has been sitting in jail for 18 months on charges so questionable that a judge overturned his conviction last fall and ordered a new trial, which began this week.

On The South Florida Roundup, we discussed our latest history education controversy and we asked, "if we teach the evils of communism, shouldn’t we include fascism? We also talked (or vented) about how unaffordable many South Florida events have become for average South Floridians. Plus we examined how the left and the right are taking Latin American human rights back to the bad old days.

