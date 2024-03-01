© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
The South Florida Roundup

Spring break: beach breakups, airports and sand erosion

Published March 1, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST
People lounge on South Beach duringSpring Break in Miami Beach, Florida.
D.A. Varela
/
Miami Herald
People lounge on South Beach during the fourth week of Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 25, 2023. People lounge on South Beach during the fourth week of Spring Break in Miami Beach, Florida, on Saturday, March 25, 2023.

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to the mayors of Miami Beach and Hollywood about why we’ve come to dread the month of March here — and whether some efforts to block the spring break crowds are crossing a line. We took a look at whether Miami International and Florida-Hollywood International Airports have fixed their nagging problems in time for the spring break wave. And we examined whether throwing more sand at the problem is really the way to save our beaches.

