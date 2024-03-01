Spring break: beach breakups, airports and sand erosion
Ways To Subscribe
On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to the mayors of Miami Beach and Hollywood about why we’ve come to dread the month of March here — and whether some efforts to block the spring break crowds are crossing a line. We took a look at whether Miami International and Florida-Hollywood International Airports have fixed their nagging problems in time for the spring break wave. And we examined whether throwing more sand at the problem is really the way to save our beaches.