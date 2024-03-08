© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Key West fish mystery, gang violence in Haiti and Edel Rodriguez's memoir 'Worm'

Published March 8, 2024 at 3:16 PM EST
Masked members of Haiti's "G9 and Family" gang stand guard during a press conference by their leader Jimmy "Barbecue" Cherizier in the Delmas 6 neighborhood of Port-au-Prince on Tuesday, March 5, 2024. Haiti's latest violence began with a direct challenge from Barbecue, a former elite police officer, who said he would target government ministers to prevent the prime minister's return and force his resignation.
Odelyn Joseph
/
AP
On The South Florida Roundup, we examine a disturbing maritime mystery: sawfish deaths in the waters off the Lower Keys, and bizarre behavior from other fish species. We also talked to a Haitian-American leader in South Florida who, like most Haitian expats, is urging President Biden to change course in Haiti – before it’s too late. And we heard from Cuban exile and Hialeah son Edel Rodriguez about his new graphic memoir, Worm.

