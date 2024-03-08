Key West fish mystery, gang violence in Haiti and Edel Rodriguez's memoir 'Worm'
Ways To Subscribe
On The South Florida Roundup, we examine a disturbing maritime mystery: sawfish deaths in the waters off the Lower Keys, and bizarre behavior from other fish species. We also talked to a Haitian-American leader in South Florida who, like most Haitian expats, is urging President Biden to change course in Haiti – before it’s too late. And we heard from Cuban exile and Hialeah son Edel Rodriguez about his new graphic memoir, Worm.