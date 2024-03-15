Democratic Party leader suspensions, so long to the Seaquarium and is a new wave of Haitian refugees imminent?

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried about her decision to suspend two of the party’s South Florida chairpersons, amid fears that Democrats could lose once reliable Miami-Dade County. We also discussed Miami-Dade’s decision to scrap the Seaquarium — and what a more 21st-century use for that site is. And we examined whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ prep for more Haitian boat people is just more political grandstanding.

