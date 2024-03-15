© 2024 WLRN
MIAMI | SOUTH FLORIDA
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Democratic Party leader suspensions, so long to the Seaquarium and is a new wave of Haitian refugees imminent?

Published March 15, 2024 at 3:42 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
People casting their vote during the midterm elections in Miami-Dade County at the Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.
David Santiago
/
Miami Herald via AP
People casting their vote during the midterm elections in Miami-Dade County at the Miami Beach Fire Department - Station 3 on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Miami Beach, Fla.

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to Florida Democratic Party Chairwoman Nikki Fried about her decision to suspend two of the party’s South Florida chairpersons, amid fears that Democrats could lose once reliable Miami-Dade County. We also discussed Miami-Dade’s decision to scrap the Seaquarium — and what a more 21st-century use for that site is. And we examined whether Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ prep for more Haitian boat people is just more political grandstanding.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected