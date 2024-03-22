© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Vice president to visit Parkland, local elections and Miami city manager's furniture controversy continues

Published March 22, 2024 at 5:08 PM EDT
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL on Saturday, March 24. She will be accompanied by family members of victims killed in the 2018 mass shooting. The visit was organized by Democratic Congressman Jared Moskowitz whose district includes the school.

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to the president of Stand with Parkland, Tony Montalto, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled tourof Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We discussed elections in Palm Beach Countyand spoke to the youngest person ever votedinto the Pembroke Pines City Commission. And we heard the latest on the Miami City Manager's controversial furniture business deals from the WLRN Investigations team.

