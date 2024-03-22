Vice president to visit Parkland, local elections and Miami city manager's furniture controversy continues

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke to the president of Stand with Parkland, Tony Montalto, ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris’ scheduled tourof Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. We discussed elections in Palm Beach Countyand spoke to the youngest person ever votedinto the Pembroke Pines City Commission. And we heard the latest on the Miami City Manager's controversial furniture business deals from the WLRN Investigations team.

