The crisis in Haiti deepens, charter schools want more public cash, Florida's abortion law and Latin America

Published April 5, 2024 at 3:59 PM EDT
Protesters hold up copies of former rebel leader Guy Philippe with a message that reads in creole "We claim Guy Philippe as president of the council" in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.
Odelyn Joseph
/
AP
Protesters hold up copies of former rebel leader Guy Philippe with a message that reads in creole "We claim Guy Philippe as president of the council" in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Tuesday, April 2, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup, we updated listeners on the worsening crisis in Haiti: Powerful gangs making a violent bid for political clout; political bosses holding up a new transitional government; the deeper suffering of Haitians themselves. We also looked at the legal battle raging in Broward County over how much money public schools are required to give charter schools. And we examined whether Florida’s draconian new abortion lawmay steer women here toward Latin America.

