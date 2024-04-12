Local police response to mental health calls, Miami's district map snafu and Bright Lit Place

On the South Florida Roundup, we spoke with Ben Crump, the attorney for Donald Armstrong, the Liberty City man shot by Miami police last month during a mental health episode. Does the case revive issues about Miami police training? We also looked at what happens now that Miami’s district map has been dumped because of its racial gerrymandering. And we talked about the new interactive Everglades restoration visuals for the WLRN podcast Bright Lit Place.

