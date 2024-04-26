Florida's marijuana referendum, Miami-Dade's sheriff race and Guatemala's genocide trial
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at what to expect if Florida voters approve a ballot measure in November to greenlight recreational marijuana use (01:01). We also asked whether residing in Miami-Dade County should be a prerequisite for being elected Sheriff of Miami-Dade County– because several candidates live in Broward (18:42). And we discussed a genocide trial underway in Guatemala – and why what happened there matters here (34:47).