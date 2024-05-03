South Florida's affordable housing crisis: vouchers, housing density and possible solutions

On The South Florida Roundup, we spoke exclusively about the housing crisis in South Florida – and how to create more affordable housingas the cost of renting or owning a home, from Palm Beach to Key West, becomes more and more out of reach. We discussed the remedies that are gaining consensus across the region and across the state. From increased housing density to ramped-up housing vouchers. And we looked at how South Florida is or isn’t putting those answers to work.