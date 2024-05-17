Boat safety, alternate routes to the Keys and a new doc on Venezuela's corruption scandal

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined the tragic death of 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler – killed when a boat struck her last weekend as she was wake-boarding off Key Biscayne. Are boating accidents becoming too common in too-crowded Biscayne Bay? We also looked at araft of projects being planned to better move folks to and around the Florida Keys. And we talked with the director of a documentary that follows Venezuelan journalists busting the Venezuelan kleptocracy.