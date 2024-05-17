© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Boat safety, alternate routes to the Keys and a new doc on Venezuela's corruption scandal

Published May 17, 2024 at 4:41 PM EDT
Boaters enjoy the water on the Nixon Beach sandbar off of Key Biscayne on Sunday September 6, 2015.
PATRICK FARRELL
/
Miami Herald
Boaters enjoy the water on the Nixon Beach sandbar off of Key Biscayne on Sunday September 6, 2015.

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined the tragic death of 15-year-old Ella Riley Adler – killed when a boat struck her last weekend as she was wake-boarding off Key Biscayne. Are boating accidents becoming too common in too-crowded Biscayne Bay? We also looked at araft of projects being planned to better move folks to and around the Florida Keys. And we talked with the director of a documentary that follows Venezuelan journalists busting the Venezuelan kleptocracy.

