© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Cuban officials tour MIA, Overtown housing co-op scandal and BBL Drizzy

Published May 24, 2024 at 5:10 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
A Transportation Security Administration officer works at a checkpoint at Miami International Airport
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
FILE : A Transportation Security Administration officer works at a checkpoint at Miami International Airport, Sunday, Jan. 6, 2019, in Miami.

On the South Florida Roundup we examined why so many Miami politicians are up in arms – after the federal Transportation Security Administration hosted a tour at Miami International Airport for an official delegation from Cuba. We also looked at the controversy atTown Park Village, the Overtown housing cooperative whose neglect was exposed this month by WLRN. And we asked why King Willonius of Delray Beach and his popular track “BBL Drizzy” are the country’s latest AI music dispute. All that coming up right after the news.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected