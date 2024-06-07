© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami state attorney's office ethics dilemma, immigrant heritage month and the cricket World Cup

Published June 7, 2024 at 4:14 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
Farmworkers are asking big buyers, like Wendy’s and Publix, to pledge to purchase only from suppliers who follow a code of conduct designed to protect workers’ rights.
Matias J. Ocner
/
Miami Herald
Second only to California, Florida stands out as one of the top producers of agricultural products in the nation. Nestled within that is South Miami-Dade, an area that has been critical to the industry — thanks in particular to its migrant farm worker community.

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined charges of rogue prosecutors under Miami-Dade State AttorneyKatherine Fernandez Rundle. Will a new appointment restore public trust? It's Immigrant Heritage Month, so we looked at a new study underway to profile the rich and indispensable legacy of South Florida’s migrant farmworkers. And with the Cricket World Cup coming to Broward – including a match featuring the U.S. team – we asked: how do you play this game?

The South Florida Roundup
