Miami state attorney's office ethics dilemma, immigrant heritage month and the cricket World Cup

On the South Florida Roundup, we examined charges of rogue prosecutors under Miami-Dade State AttorneyKatherine Fernandez Rundle. Will a new appointment restore public trust? It's Immigrant Heritage Month, so we looked at a new study underway to profile the rich and indispensable legacy of South Florida’s migrant farmworkers. And with the Cricket World Cup coming to Broward – including a match featuring the U.S. team – we asked: how do you play this game?