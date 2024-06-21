Biden's new immigration policies, third anniversary of Surfside collapse and the Copa América
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Biden's latest attempts to get ahead of the all-important immigration issue – and how profoundly they could affect families and communities in South Florida. We also discussed a long-awaited engineering firm’s conclusions about what brought down the Champlain Towers condominium building – killing 98 people three years ago this month. And we welcome the Copa America soccer tournament as it kicks off in the U.S and Miami.