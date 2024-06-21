© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Biden's new immigration policies, third anniversary of Surfside collapse and the Copa América

Published June 21, 2024 at 4:36 PM EDT
In this photo provided by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, search-and-rescue personnel search for survivors through the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo in Surfside, Fla., on Friday.
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at President Biden's latest attempts to get ahead of the all-important immigration issue – and how profoundly they could affect families and communities in South Florida. We also discussed a long-awaited engineering firm’s conclusions about what brought down the Champlain Towers condominium building – killing 98 people three years ago this month. And we welcome the Copa America soccer tournament as it kicks off in the U.S and Miami.

The South Florida Roundup
