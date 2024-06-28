Miami's urban development scene, healthcare fraud in Hialeah and Kenyan cops arrive in Haiti

On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the ugly remains of what was supposed to be a marquee Miami attraction — and a potentially ugly threat to an actual Miami showcase: Wynwood. Does urban planning stand a chance in Miami? After a Hialeah councilwoman is indicted and suspended, we also examined why that city is home to so much healthcare fraud. And we discussed how a multinational security support mission will help rescue gang-ravaged Haiti — now that it’s finally there.