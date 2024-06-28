Miami's urban development scene, healthcare fraud in Hialeah and Kenyan cops arrive in Haiti
Ways To Subscribe
On the South Florida Roundup we looked at the ugly remains of what was supposed to be a marquee Miami attraction — and a potentially ugly threat to an actual Miami showcase: Wynwood. Does urban planning stand a chance in Miami? After a Hialeah councilwoman is indicted and suspended, we also examined why that city is home to so much healthcare fraud. And we discussed how a multinational security support mission will help rescue gang-ravaged Haiti — now that it’s finally there.