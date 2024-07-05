© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Encore: South Florida's affordable housing crisis

Published July 5, 2024 at 2:47 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
This year we’re seeing a raft of solutions emerging to help bridge the chasm between massive demand for housing in Florida and its scarce availability – and affordability.
MATIAS J. OCNER
/
Miami Herald
This year we’re seeing a raft of solutions emerging to help bridge the chasm between massive demand for housing in Florida and its scarce availability – and affordability.

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we looked back at the show from May 3 which was dedicated entirely to the housing crisis in South Florida. We explored how to create more affordable housing as the cost of renting or owning a home, from Palm Beach to Key West, becomes more and more out of reach. We also discussed the remedies that are gaining consensus across the region and across the state, from increased housing density to ramped-up housing vouchers. And we looked at how South Florida is or isn’t putting those answers to work.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected