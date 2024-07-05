Encore: South Florida's affordable housing crisis

In a re-broadcast of The South Florida Roundup, we looked back at the show from May 3 which was dedicated entirely to the housing crisis in South Florida. We explored how to create more affordable housing as the cost of renting or owning a home, from Palm Beach to Key West, becomes more and more out of reach. We also discussed the remedies that are gaining consensus across the region and across the state, from increased housing density to ramped-up housing vouchers. And we looked at how South Florida is or isn’t putting those answers to work.