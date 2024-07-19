Copa America chaos, Sergio Pino's legacy and shark anxiety

On the South Florida Roundup we discussed what went so wrong on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium – when crowd control lost control of gate-crashing (and air vent-crashing) soccer fans before the Copa America final. What lessons must Miami learn before the World Cup? We also looked at the important impact developer Sergio Pino had here – before his life ended in scandal and suicide this week. And we asked: what’s reality and what’s myth regarding this summer’s big fears about sharks?