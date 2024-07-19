© 2024 WLRN
Copa America chaos, Sergio Pino's legacy and shark anxiety

Published July 19, 2024 at 3:48 PM EDT
Fans wait to enter the stadium prior to the Copa America final soccer match between Argentina and Colombia in Miami Gardens, Fla., Sunday, July 14, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup we discussed what went so wrong on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium – when crowd control lost control of gate-crashing (and air vent-crashing) soccer fans before the Copa America final. What lessons must Miami learn before the World Cup? We also looked at the important impact developer Sergio Pino had here – before his life ended in scandal and suicide this week. And we asked: what’s reality and what’s myth regarding this summer’s big fears about sharks?

