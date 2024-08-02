Venezuela's electoral fraud, Inspector General report on Guardianship Program and Florida's lagging film industry

On the South Florida Roundup we assessed what if anything the U.S., the international community and the diaspora here can do to dislodge Venezuelan dictator Nicolás Maduro from power after his allegedly massive voter fraud. We also examined an Inspector General report that bears out WLRN's probe of Miami-Dade County's Guardianship Program for the vulnerable and elderly. And, we looked at a push in places like Palm Beach County to bring moviemaking back to the Sunshine State.