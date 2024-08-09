© 2024 WLRN
The new school year: Metal detectors, private schools, starting times and more

Published August 9, 2024 at 4:15 PM EDT
Middle school science teacher Vanessa Stevenson, right, talks with students in her Science Fair class at A.D. Henderson School in Boca Raton, Fla., Tuesday, April 16, 2024. When teachers at the K-8 public school, one of the top-performing schools in Florida, are asked how they succeed, one answer is universal: They have autonomy. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

On the South Florida Roundup, we dove into the new school year with a panel of some of the region’s best education journalists – and, more importantly, a teacher. We looked at urgent security issues like the current metal detectors debate, whether or not we’ve put the classroom culture wars behind us, the charter and private schools boom and a new law that may have the little kids starting school at the crack of dawn – while the teenagers sleep in. Put on your backpack and get ready for the bell.

