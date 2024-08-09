The new school year: Metal detectors, private schools, starting times and more

On the South Florida Roundup, we dove into the new school year with a panel of some of the region’s best education journalists – and, more importantly, a teacher. We looked at urgent security issues like the current metal detectors debate, whether or not we’ve put the classroom culture wars behind us, the charter and private schools boom and a new law that may have the little kids starting school at the crack of dawn – while the teenagers sleep in. Put on your backpack and get ready for the bell.