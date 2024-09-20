© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Miami-Dade's trash incinerator saga, homeless arrests and Tua Tagovailoa's concussion

Published September 20, 2024 at 3:27 PM EDT
On The South Florida Roundup, we looked at the Miami-Dade County Commission’s decision to delay its vote on a new, $1.5 billion waste incinerator – so it can find a site where it’s actually welcome. We also discussed how a new state law has led to a sudden and controversial spike in the arrests of people experiencing homelessness. And, like many football fans, we asked if Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion crisis means he should leave the sport – and how unsafe that sport is.

