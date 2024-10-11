© 2024 WLRN
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The South Florida Roundup

Hispanic vote: presidential candidate town halls and election disinformation

Published October 11, 2024 at 5:11 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe
FILE - Shown in the Spanish language are "He Votado Hoy" stickers or I voted today at a polling place in Philadelphia, May 21, 2019. This month’s elections may have offered a preview of the Spanish-language misinformation that could pose a growing threat to Democrats, who are already anxious about their standing with Latino voters after losing some ground with them last year. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
Matt Rourke/AP
/
AP
FILE - Shown in the Spanish language are "He Votado Hoy" stickers or I voted today at a polling place in Philadelphia, May 21, 2019.

On the South Florida Roundup, we focus on the Hispanic vote — one of the most important in this region and this state. We reviewed Vice President Kamala Harris’ televised Hispanic town hall in Las Vegas Thursday and preview the one former President Donald Trump will hold Wednesday in Miami. A panel of Hispanic journalists and experts helped us examine why election disinformation is so rampant in Spanish-language media and what, if anything, can be done about it.

The South Florida Roundup
Stay Connected