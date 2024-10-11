Hispanic vote: presidential candidate town halls and election disinformation
On the South Florida Roundup, we focus on the Hispanic vote — one of the most important in this region and this state. We reviewed Vice President Kamala Harris’ televised Hispanic town hall in Las Vegas Thursday and preview the one former President Donald Trump will hold Wednesday in Miami. A panel of Hispanic journalists and experts helped us examine why election disinformation is so rampant in Spanish-language media and what, if anything, can be done about it.