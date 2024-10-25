© 2024 WLRN
Latinos and Amendment 4, new school bus cameras in Miami-Dade County and Cuba's chronic blackout

Published October 25, 2024 at 4:03 PM EDT
Steve Randazzo, chief growth officer for BusPatrol, points to the license plate reading cameras, that are able to record up to eight lanes of traffic, after a press conference announcing a new bus stop-arm camera enforcement program to fine drivers who don’t stop at school buses when the stop sign is out on.
Alie Skowronski
/
Miami Herald
Steve Randazzo, chief growth officer for BusPatrol, points to the license plate reading cameras, that are able to record up to eight lanes of traffic, after a press conference announcing a new bus stop-arm camera enforcement program to fine drivers who don’t stop at school buses when the stop sign is out on.

On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed the all-out outreach to Latino voters on Florida’s Amendment 4 – and other abortion access ballot measures across the country. Will Latinos be the issue’s swing vote? We also looked at the controversial company and candidate behind the admittedly popular new school bus traffic cameras now used in Miami-Dade County. And we looked at the causes — and the possible fallout — of communist Cuba’s chronic blackout nightmare.

