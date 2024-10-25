Latinos and Amendment 4, new school bus cameras in Miami-Dade County and Cuba's chronic blackout
On the South Florida Roundup, we discussed the all-out outreach to Latino voters on Florida’s Amendment 4 – and other abortion access ballot measures across the country. Will Latinos be the issue’s swing vote? We also looked at the controversial company and candidate behind the admittedly popular new school bus traffic cameras now used in Miami-Dade County. And we looked at the causes — and the possible fallout — of communist Cuba’s chronic blackout nightmare.