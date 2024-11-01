Election 2024: Local races in South Florida
On the South Florida Roundup, a panel of South Florida journalists helped us make sense of what voters face on Tuesday. From a million-dollar Palm Beach County state attorney race Donald Trump may have a stake in and a crowded mayoral contest in Fort Lauderdale to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s election and a Monroe County elections supervisor match featuring charges of election fraud. And finally, should newspapers still endorse candidates?