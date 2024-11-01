© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Election 2024: Local races in South Florida

Published November 1, 2024 at 3:34 PM EDT
People walk past a Vote sign.
Lynne Sladky
/
AP
People walk past a Vote sign on the first day of early voting in the general election, Oct. 21, 2024, in Miami.

On the South Florida Roundup, a panel of South Florida journalists helped us make sense of what voters face on Tuesday. From a million-dollar Palm Beach County state attorney race Donald Trump may have a stake in and a crowded mayoral contest in Fort Lauderdale to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s election and a Monroe County elections supervisor match featuring charges of election fraud. And finally, should newspapers still endorse candidates?

