Election 2024: Miami-Dade County's shift to red and Black and Latino voters
On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the Trump triumph, the MAGA makeover, the GOP juggernaut, the Republican rout — whatever you want to call this week’s general election in Miami-Dade County. You could also call it the Democratic disaster. Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Miami-Dade in 36 years. And up and down the ballot, GOP candidates here marched in on his coattails. And, if you thought this was just a Latino thing — think again.