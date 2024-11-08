© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

Election 2024: Miami-Dade County's shift to red and Black and Latino voters

Published November 8, 2024 at 4:09 PM EST
Election workers at the Miami Fire Station II polling site prepare for voters early Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2024.
Jimena Romero
/
WLRN
Election workers at the Miami Fire Station II polling site prepare for voters early Tuesday morning, Nov. 5, 2024.

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the Trump triumph, the MAGA makeover, the GOP juggernaut, the Republican rout — whatever you want to call this week’s general election in Miami-Dade County. You could also call it the Democratic disaster. Donald Trump became the first Republican presidential candidate to win Miami-Dade in 36 years. And up and down the ballot, GOP candidates here marched in on his coattails. And, if you thought this was just a Latino thing — think again.

