The South Florida Roundup

Miami-Dade's dispute with Miami Beach, South Florida Black voters opt for Trump and what to expect from Marco Rubio

Published November 15, 2024 at 3:19 PM EST
A City of Miami police officer talks with a homeless person, prior to a cleaning of the street, Nov. 16, 2021, in Miami.

On the South Florida Roundup, we looked at the dispute between Miami-Dade County and Miami Beach that just resulted in the Beach ponying up $10 million to the County’s Homeless Trust. We also discussed why President-elect Donald Trump won so many Black — especially Black male — votes in South Florida. Was it a sexist thing, as Barack Obama said, or something deeper? Plus, we examined what to expect from Marco Rubio, if he’s confirmed as Trump’s top diplomat, in Latin America — and its ties to China.

