Miami Book Fair: Miami Beach's real housewives, a transgender journey and Marcus Garvey

On the South Florida Roundup, we talked with three of the Miami Book Fair’s featured local authors. Asha Elias’ new novel Pink Glass Houses shows us Miami Beach social climbers battling for control of their kids’ school PTA. Haitian-American educator Isabelle Camille’s poignant memoir Sole’s Mom embraces her child’s transgender journey. And Jamaican-American poet Geoffrey Philip’s graphic book My Name Is Marcus presents young readers to Black nationalist hero Marcus Garvey.