The Diaz de la Portilla saga, Palm Beach hospitals' failing grades and religion in Broward schools

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup: Corruption charges against former Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla collapsed – and why the watchdog in this case looks worse than the dog. We also ask why five of Palm Beach County’s largest medical centers – all owned by Tenet Healthcare – just got F or D ratings by a national nonprofit. And we examine a new Broward school board proposal to keep religion – including Satanology – off school signs. Lastly, we look to the rise of gun violence in the Caribbean; Barbados, to be exact. This week regional leaders attended an urgent public security conference hosted by the InterAmerican Development Bank.