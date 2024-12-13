© 2024 WLRN
The South Florida Roundup

The Diaz de la Portilla saga, Palm Beach hospitals' failing grades and religion in Broward schools

Published December 13, 2024 at 5:50 PM EST
A hospital sign in a grassy area near a building and a red vehicle.
Joel Engelhardt
/
Stet News
St. Mary’s Medical Center is one of five Tenet Healthcare hospitals in Palm Beach County to score a safety rating of D or F in a recent survey.

On this week's episode of The South Florida Roundup: Corruption charges against former Miami City Commissioner Alex Diaz de la Portilla collapsed – and why the watchdog in this case looks worse than the dog. We also ask why five of Palm Beach County’s largest medical centers – all owned by Tenet Healthcare – just got F or D ratings by a national nonprofit. And we examine a new Broward school board proposal to keep religion – including Satanology – off school signs. Lastly, we look to the rise of gun violence in the Caribbean; Barbados, to be exact. This week regional leaders attended an urgent public security conference hosted by the InterAmerican Development Bank.

